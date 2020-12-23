Home in the Jungle: The Story of Sgt. First Class Steven Mason

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. First Class Steven Mason, a senior jungle operations instructor, assigned to Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division shares his life story about his childhood, support system, and how he manages the work life balance at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 23, 2020. In Oct. 2020, the Chief of Staff of the Army implemented the Action Plan to Prioritize People and Teams, entrusting commanders and leaders at every level to reinforce the focus on Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, Sgt. Ezra Camarena and Sgt. Tyvel Clement, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)