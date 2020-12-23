Sgt. First Class Steven Mason, a senior jungle operations instructor, assigned to Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division shares his life story about his childhood, support system, and how he manages the work life balance at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 23, 2020. In Oct. 2020, the Chief of Staff of the Army implemented the Action Plan to Prioritize People and Teams, entrusting commanders and leaders at every level to reinforce the focus on Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, Sgt. Ezra Camarena and Sgt. Tyvel Clement, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, Home in the Jungle: The Story of Sgt. First Class Steven Mason, by SGT Ezra Camarena, SGT Tyvel Clement and SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
