Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Home in the Jungle: The Story of Sgt. First Class Steven Mason

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, Sgt. Tyvel Clement and Spc. Joshua Oller

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. First Class Steven Mason, a senior jungle operations instructor, assigned to Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division shares his life story about his childhood, support system, and how he manages the work life balance at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 23, 2020. In Oct. 2020, the Chief of Staff of the Army implemented the Action Plan to Prioritize People and Teams, entrusting commanders and leaders at every level to reinforce the focus on Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, Sgt. Ezra Camarena and Sgt. Tyvel Clement, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 00:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778509
    VIRIN: 201223-A-GV256-0001
    Filename: DOD_108118771
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home in the Jungle: The Story of Sgt. First Class Steven Mason, by SGT Ezra Camarena, SGT Tyvel Clement and SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    Atlanta

    Jungle

    JOTC

    Jungle Operations Training Center

    People First

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army
    First Corps
    INDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT