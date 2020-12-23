Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed brief the media on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Dec. 23, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 17:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|778494
|Filename:
|DOD_108118569
|Length:
|00:37:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Warp Speed Leaders Hold Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
