Promotion of Lt. Col. Rebecca Richter to Colonel

Lt. Col. Rebecca Richter was promoted to Colonel by Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler at the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Headquarters' December Battle Assembly.

Colonel Richter told the formation of Soldiers that "Hard work; your nose to the grindstone; and a moral compass will get you success in your life." She also thanked her family in attendance and those who helped her advance during her career.

#ArrowsForward