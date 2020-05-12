Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Promotion of Lt. Col. Rebecca Richter to Colonel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Lt. Col. Rebecca Richter was promoted to Colonel by Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler at the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Headquarters' December Battle Assembly.
    Colonel Richter told the formation of Soldiers that "Hard work; your nose to the grindstone; and a moral compass will get you success in your life." She also thanked her family in attendance and those who helped her advance during her career.
    #ArrowsForward

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778492
    VIRIN: 201205-A-NV630-220
    Filename: DOD_108118532
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion of Lt. Col. Rebecca Richter to Colonel, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th ESC
    377 TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT