CV-22 Recovery

A maintenance crew from the 727SOAMXS spent several months in the deserts of rural New Mexico repairing a CV-22. The aircraft was forced to land after an in-flight emergency, which in turn required constant watch and maintenance from various personnel. With the help of seven maintainers and additional agencies, the CV-22 was able to return to normal operations and continue the mission.
