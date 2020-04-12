Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 Recovery

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A maintenance crew from the 727SOAMXS spent several months in the deserts of rural New Mexico repairing a CV-22. The aircraft was forced to land after an in-flight emergency, which in turn required constant watch and maintenance from various personnel. With the help of seven maintainers and additional agencies, the CV-22 was able to return to normal operations and continue the mission.

    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US

    Desert
    CV-22
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    20th SOS

