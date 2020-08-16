Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Emory S. Land Transits San Francisco Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destinyy Reed 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SAN FRANCISCO (Aug. 16, 2020) – Sailors man the rails aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship transits San Francisco Bay, Aug. 16. Land is in Vallejo, California for a scheduled maintenance availability at Mare Island Dry Dock. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed/Released and U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778487
    VIRIN: 200816-N-YD647-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118481
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Transits San Francisco Bay, by PO2 Destinyy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    San Francisco Bay
    Golden Gate Bridge
    man the rails
    submarine tender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT