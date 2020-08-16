SAN FRANCISCO (Aug. 16, 2020) – Sailors man the rails aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as the ship transits San Francisco Bay, Aug. 16. Land is in Vallejo, California for a scheduled maintenance availability at Mare Island Dry Dock. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed/Released and U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 16:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778487
|VIRIN:
|200816-N-YD647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118481
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Emory S. Land Transits San Francisco Bay, by PO2 Destinyy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
