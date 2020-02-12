Spc. Hunter Marlow is a 25B - Information Technology Specialist.
He deployed to Bismarck, North Dakota, to assist in the arrival of Air Force Medical Service Providers who were assisting with the federal COVID-19 response. Along with elements of the 1st Infantry Division's Sustainment Brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas and the Michigan Army National Guard's 46th Military Police Command, Spc. Marlow provided critical multi-component sustainment services to military medical teams
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778486
|VIRIN:
|201202-A-NV630-932
|Filename:
|DOD_108118452
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|BISMARCK, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FAST member Spc. Hunter Marlow (COVID-19), by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT