    FAST member Spc. Hunter Marlow (COVID-19)

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Spc. Hunter Marlow is a 25B - Information Technology Specialist.

    He deployed to Bismarck, North Dakota, to assist in the arrival of Air Force Medical Service Providers who were assisting with the federal COVID-19 response. Along with elements of the 1st Infantry Division's Sustainment Brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas and the Michigan Army National Guard's 46th Military Police Command, Spc. Marlow provided critical multi-component sustainment services to military medical teams

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778486
    VIRIN: 201202-A-NV630-932
    Filename: DOD_108118452
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FAST member Spc. Hunter Marlow (COVID-19), by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    377 TSC
    4 ESC

