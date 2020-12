FAST member Spc. Hunter Marlow (COVID-19)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Hunter Marlow is a 25B - Information Technology Specialist.



He deployed to Bismarck, North Dakota, to assist in the arrival of Air Force Medical Service Providers who were assisting with the federal COVID-19 response. Along with elements of the 1st Infantry Division's Sustainment Brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas and the Michigan Army National Guard's 46th Military Police Command, Spc. Marlow provided critical multi-component sustainment services to military medical teams