Footage of the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine being vaccinated on Nellis AFB, Nevada, Dec. 23, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778485
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-LN908-071
|Filename:
|DOD_108118441
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nellis AFB's first COVID-19 vaccination, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
