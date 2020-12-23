Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis AFB's first COVID-19 vaccination

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Footage of the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine being vaccinated on Nellis AFB, Nevada, Dec. 23, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778485
    VIRIN: 201223-F-LN908-071
    Filename: DOD_108118441
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis AFB's first COVID-19 vaccination, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    COVID-19

