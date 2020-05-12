4th ESC 2020 Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler at a Change of Command ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Dec. 5, 2020.

Maj. Gen. Greg J. Mosser, commanding general of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, presided over the ceremony. In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Mosser commended Brig. Gen. Henderson for her leadership.



During the Change of Command ceremony Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Lopes passed the command’s colors to Brig. Gen. Henderson which signified his last act of allegiance to her as the commander. Brig. Gen. Henderson then passed the command’s colors to Maj. Gen. Mosser, which symbolized the relinquishing of her command. Maj. Gen. Mosser’s accepted the command’s colors and passed the colors to the incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Meisler, which signified the passing of his trust, and the responsibility for the unit and its soldiers.

