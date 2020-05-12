U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler held a promotion ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Dec. 5, 2020. Following his promotion Brig. Gen. Meisler took command of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), which directs more than 6,500 Army Reserve Soldiers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico.
#ArrowsForward
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778481
|VIRIN:
|201205-A-NV630-746
|Filename:
|DOD_108118361
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JBSA - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 14 - Promotion fo Col. Kevin Meisler to Brig. Gen., by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
