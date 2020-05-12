Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14 - Promotion fo Col. Kevin Meisler to Brig. Gen.

    JBSA - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler held a promotion ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Dec. 5, 2020. Following his promotion Brig. Gen. Meisler took command of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), which directs more than 6,500 Army Reserve Soldiers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico.
    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778481
    VIRIN: 201205-A-NV630-746
    Filename: DOD_108118361
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JBSA - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USARC
    4th ESC
    377 TSC

