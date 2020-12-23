Interview with Brig Gen Thompson were he addresses COVID vaccine release.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778479
|VIRIN:
|201223-D-TX415-439
|Filename:
|DOD_108118355
|Length:
|00:18:06
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRIG Gen Thompson COVID Update interview, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT