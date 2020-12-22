Norfolk, Virginia native, Sgt. Devonata Scott, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, may not be traveling to see Family this holiday, but he wanted to take the opportunity to wish everyone well.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 15:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778478
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-HT688-893
|Filename:
|DOD_108118346
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greeting from Sgt. Devonata Scott, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
