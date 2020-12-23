AAFB Wreaths Across America

On December 19th, Altus AFB members participated in National Wreaths Across America Day by laying more than 1,300 wreaths at the City of Altus cemetery. The ceremony was held to honor those who have passed and teach others the importance of the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)
|12.23.2020
|12.23.2020 14:57
|Package
|778475
|201223-F-PJ004-1001
|DOD_108118337
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|0
|0
