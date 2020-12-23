AAFB Wreaths Across America

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778475" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On December 19th, Altus AFB members participated in National Wreaths Across America Day by laying more than 1,300 wreaths at the City of Altus cemetery. The ceremony was held to honor those who have passed and teach others the importance of the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)