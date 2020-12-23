Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB Wreaths Across America

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    On December 19th, Altus AFB members participated in National Wreaths Across America Day by laying more than 1,300 wreaths at the City of Altus cemetery. The ceremony was held to honor those who have passed and teach others the importance of the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778475
    VIRIN: 201223-F-PJ004-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118337
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AAFB Wreaths Across America, by A1C Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreaths Across America
    veterans
    community
    Altus AFB
    wreath laying ceremony
    97th Air Mobility Wing

