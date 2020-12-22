Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    II MIG Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Russell, commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives his holiday message to personal within the II MIG community on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 22, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778469
    VIRIN: 201222-M-JH926-001
    Filename: DOD_108118325
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MIG Holiday Message, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    II MIG
    II MEF Information Group
    2020 Holiday Message

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT