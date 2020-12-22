U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Russell, commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives his holiday message to personal within the II MIG community on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778469
|VIRIN:
|201222-M-JH926-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118325
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, II MIG Holiday Message, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT