    Future of the Corps: Ashley Gippe

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Niles Lee 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Ashley Gippe, a Marine officer candidate with the Officer Selection Office in Norfolk, Va., talks about her experience playing division 1 field hockey at James Madison University and how the team mentality and leadership she learned playing field hockey motivated her to seek more physical challenges and to lead Marines. Gippe is expected to attend Officer Candidate School January 16, 2021 and is projected to graduate March 27, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt Niles Lee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future of the Corps: Ashley Gippe, by Sgt Niles Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

