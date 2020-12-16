Future of the Corps: Ashley Gippe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ashley Gippe, a Marine officer candidate with the Officer Selection Office in Norfolk, Va., talks about her experience playing division 1 field hockey at James Madison University and how the team mentality and leadership she learned playing field hockey motivated her to seek more physical challenges and to lead Marines. Gippe is expected to attend Officer Candidate School January 16, 2021 and is projected to graduate March 27, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt Niles Lee)