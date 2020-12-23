Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Fighter Wing Commander and Chief Holiday Greetings 2020

    BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Shannon Smith and command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. James Tritle reflect on 2020 and send their holiday greetings to Airmen from the 124th FW, both deployed and at home station.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 14:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 778467
    VIRIN: 201223-Z-IM874-2001
    Filename: DOD_108118281
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Fighter Wing Commander and Chief Holiday Greetings 2020, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday season
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Shannon Smith
    James Tritle

