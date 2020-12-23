The 124th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Shannon Smith and command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. James Tritle reflect on 2020 and send their holiday greetings to Airmen from the 124th FW, both deployed and at home station.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 14:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|778467
|VIRIN:
|201223-Z-IM874-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118281
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|BOISE AIR TERMINAL AIR GUARD STATION, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th Fighter Wing Commander and Chief Holiday Greetings 2020, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT