    Michigan National Guard Joint Recruiting video

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army and Air National Guard recruiting video. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778461
    VIRIN: 201223-Z-GS745-0001
    Filename: DOD_108118256
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Joint Recruiting video, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Michigan
    Recruiting

