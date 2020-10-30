Michigan Army and Air National Guard recruiting video. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778461
|VIRIN:
|201223-Z-GS745-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118256
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Joint Recruiting video, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT