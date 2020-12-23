Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE, what’s next for 2021?

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Please join us in celebrating the end of #MEDCoE2020. It has been a year to remember, good times and bad, but we have made it through together, stronger. We changed, commemorated, mitigated, adapted, improvised, trained & educated, developed leaders, reorganized, served together, all while focusing on diversity, inclusion and building cohesive teams.

    What’s next in 2021? Our mission continues: develop leaders, drive change. Army Medicine Starts Here!

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Centennial
    Army Medicine
    AMEDD
    MEDCoE

