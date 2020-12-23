Please join us in celebrating the end of #MEDCoE2020. It has been a year to remember, good times and bad, but we have made it through together, stronger. We changed, commemorated, mitigated, adapted, improvised, trained & educated, developed leaders, reorganized, served together, all while focusing on diversity, inclusion and building cohesive teams.
What’s next in 2021? Our mission continues: develop leaders, drive change. Army Medicine Starts Here!
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778460
|VIRIN:
|201223-D-UD066-971
|Filename:
|DOD_108118234
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDCoE, what’s next for 2021?, by Franz Chenet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
