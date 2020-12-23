MEDCoE, what’s next for 2021?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Please join us in celebrating the end of #MEDCoE2020. It has been a year to remember, good times and bad, but we have made it through together, stronger. We changed, commemorated, mitigated, adapted, improvised, trained & educated, developed leaders, reorganized, served together, all while focusing on diversity, inclusion and building cohesive teams.



What’s next in 2021? Our mission continues: develop leaders, drive change. Army Medicine Starts Here!