Chaplain Gilleland, Special Warfare Training Wing Chaplain and Maj. Jeffrey Geddes, Human Performance talk about the ACE method, creating friendships, and utilizing resources for suicide awareness and prevention.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 13:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778458
|VIRIN:
|201221-D-YT836-083
|Filename:
|DOD_108118205
|Length:
|00:14:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWTW Holiday Suicide Prevention, by Danielle Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
