    SWTW Holiday Suicide Prevention

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Danielle Knight 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Chaplain Gilleland, Special Warfare Training Wing Chaplain and Maj. Jeffrey Geddes, Human Performance talk about the ACE method, creating friendships, and utilizing resources for suicide awareness and prevention.

