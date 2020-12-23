The Joint Space Warfighter: Space & The Homeland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778447" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mercedes Dewan, 20th Space Control Squadron Weapons and Tactics Flight Commander and U.S. Coast Guardsman Lt. Clinton Loughner from the Maritime Security Response Team East, talk about the joint integration of their missions in support of The Advanced Battle Management System Onramp 2 exercise August, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)