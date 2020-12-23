Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Joint Space Warfighter: Space & The Homeland

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mercedes Dewan, 20th Space Control Squadron Weapons and Tactics Flight Commander and U.S. Coast Guardsman Lt. Clinton Loughner from the Maritime Security Response Team East, talk about the joint integration of their missions in support of The Advanced Battle Management System Onramp 2 exercise August, 2020. ABMS is an interconnected battle network - the digital architecture or foundation - which collects, processes and shares data relevant to warfighters in order to make better decisions faster in the kill chain. In order to achieve all-domain superiority, it requires that individual military activities not simply be de-conflicted, but rather integrated – activities in one domain must enhance the effectiveness of those in another domain. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:55
    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

