We've been counting down the days to celebrate the holiday season and now it's finally here! Tune in to listen to Col. Leard and Chief Kay's holiday message and learn what the 12 Days of "Spearmas" means to us at the 97th Air Mobility Wing!
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 12:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778442
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-WY226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108118110
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2020 Holiday Message - 12 Days of Spearmas, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT