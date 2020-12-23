Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Holiday Message - 12 Days of Spearmas

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    We've been counting down the days to celebrate the holiday season and now it's finally here! Tune in to listen to Col. Leard and Chief Kay's holiday message and learn what the 12 Days of "Spearmas" means to us at the 97th Air Mobility Wing!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 12:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778442
    VIRIN: 201223-F-WY226-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118110
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: US
    Hometown: ALTUS, OK, US

