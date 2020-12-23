2020 Holiday Message - 12 Days of Spearmas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We've been counting down the days to celebrate the holiday season and now it's finally here! Tune in to listen to Col. Leard and Chief Kay's holiday message and learn what the 12 Days of "Spearmas" means to us at the 97th Air Mobility Wing!