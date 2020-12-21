The Ogden Air Logistics Complex provides great support to the Air Force mission every day at a great savings to the taxpayer.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778434
|VIRIN:
|201221-F-EW795-1001
|PIN:
|616599
|Filename:
|DOD_108118020
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ogden Air Logistics Complex Mission Video, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT