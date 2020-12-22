Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    76th Operational Response Command 2020 Year-In-Review Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    This video takes a look back at the Soldiers and events over the past 12 months, including the division's third mobilization in history as it mobilized in support of COVID 19 in the largest domestic mobilization in Army Reserve history. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778418
    VIRIN: 201222-A-BQ341-199
    Filename: DOD_108117950
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76th Operational Response Command 2020 Year-In-Review Video, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Army Reserve
    76th
    2020
    Year-in-review
    COVID 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT