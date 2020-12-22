76th Operational Response Command 2020 Year-In-Review Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video takes a look back at the Soldiers and events over the past 12 months, including the division's third mobilization in history as it mobilized in support of COVID 19 in the largest domestic mobilization in Army Reserve history. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)