This video takes a look back at the Soldiers and events over the past 12 months, including the division's third mobilization in history as it mobilized in support of COVID 19 in the largest domestic mobilization in Army Reserve history. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778418
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-BQ341-199
|Filename:
|DOD_108117950
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th Operational Response Command 2020 Year-In-Review Video, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT