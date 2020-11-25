Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC History Montage

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Special Operations Command has a long history with a track record of excellent Air Commandos who are ready any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778391
    VIRIN: 201126-F-IY571-1001
    PIN: 616780
    Filename: DOD_108117886
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FL, US

    Hurlburt Field
    Medal of Honor
    1st special operations wing
    Air Force special operations command
    Hurlburt
    Afsoc
    fallen heroes
    1 sow
    air commandos
    Caleb pavao
    Afsoc history
    Afsoc montage
    Afsoc Medal of Honor

