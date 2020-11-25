Air Force Special Operations Command has a long history with a track record of excellent Air Commandos who are ready any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778391
|VIRIN:
|201126-F-IY571-1001
|PIN:
|616780
|Filename:
|DOD_108117886
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC History Montage, by SSgt Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT