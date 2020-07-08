Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron train for counter-narcotic operations in Jacksonville, Florida, August 7, 2020. HITRON is the nation’s first, and most successful airborne law enforcement unit trained and authorized to employ airborne use of force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)