Members from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron train for counter-narcotic operations in Jacksonville, Florida, August 7, 2020. HITRON is the nation’s first, and most successful airborne law enforcement unit trained and authorized to employ airborne use of force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778390
|VIRIN:
|200817-G-AS553-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108117883
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) B-Roll, by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
