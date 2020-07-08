Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Members from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron train for counter-narcotic operations in Jacksonville, Florida, August 7, 2020. HITRON is the nation’s first, and most successful airborne law enforcement unit trained and authorized to employ airborne use of force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778390
    VIRIN: 200817-G-AS553-1002
    Filename: DOD_108117883
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) B-Roll, by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT