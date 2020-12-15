What Transitioning Assistance Program Offers Facebook

SFL – TAP allowed members of the community to hone on their theatre mannerisms by coming up with a project that connects them to professionals in the Entertainment industry on December 15. In addition to working with others in The Story Project, participants were also able to learn and use unique forms of storytelling to improve their stories.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778376
|VIRIN:
|201215-A-DR527-103
|Filename:
|DOD_108117800
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
