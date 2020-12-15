Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Transitioning Assistance Program Offers Facebook

    ITALY

    12.15.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    SFL – TAP allowed members of the community to hone on their theatre mannerisms by coming up with a project that connects them to professionals in the Entertainment industry on December 15. In addition to working with others in The Story Project, participants were also able to learn and use unique forms of storytelling to improve their stories.

