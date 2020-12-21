Keesler Dragon medics administer COVID19 vaccine to first responders

Today our dragon medics assisted in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to our first responders.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 09:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
