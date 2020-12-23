U.S. Ambassador Robert S. Gilchrist wishes 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment Troopers happy holidays while they are deployed to Lithuania as rotation forces.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 08:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778366
|VIRIN:
|201223-A-HK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117693
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|VILNIUS, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lithuania's Ambassador Season's Greeting, by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
