    COVID-19 Lockdown in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    12.21.2020

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Holiday season at the main locations of the Baumholder Military Community, part of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, during COVID-19 lockdown on December 21, 2020. Almost no traffic and no people during a time, which is under normal conditions a very busy and crowded place. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778364
    VIRIN: 211220-A-MX671-101
    Filename: DOD_108117648
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Lockdown in Baumholder, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TSC
    MTA
    Strong Europe
    Covid-19
    Baumholder Militray Community

