Holiday season at the main locations of the Baumholder Military Community, part of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, during COVID-19 lockdown on December 21, 2020. Almost no traffic and no people during a time, which is under normal conditions a very busy and crowded place. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778364
|VIRIN:
|211220-A-MX671-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108117648
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Lockdown in Baumholder, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS
