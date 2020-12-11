Sites of Sicily Mount Etna

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, discusses how personnel assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella can visit Mount Etna, the largest active volcano in Europe, located in Sicily, Nov. 12, 2020. NAS Sigonella is located in Sicily, Italy, and there are many tourist sites in the area for service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families to explore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)