Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sites of Sicily Mount Etna

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    11.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, discusses how personnel assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella can visit Mount Etna, the largest active volcano in Europe, located in Sicily, Nov. 12, 2020. NAS Sigonella is located in Sicily, Italy, and there are many tourist sites in the area for service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families to explore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 05:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778354
    VIRIN: 201112-N-AA175-1001
    Filename: DOD_108117621
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sites of Sicily Mount Etna, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volcano
    Mount Etna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT