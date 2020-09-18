Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sites of Sicily Catania Fish Market

    ITALY

    09.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak, American Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella, discusses how personnel assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella can visit the local fish market in Catania, Sicily, Sept. 18, 2020. NAS Sigonella is located in Sicily, Italy, and there are many tourist sites in the area for service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families to explore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 05:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778352
    VIRIN: 200918-N-AA175-1001
    Filename: DOD_108117614
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Market
    Fish

