    SA Kushner, NSA Ben Shabbat Meet Moroccan King

    RABAT, MOROCCO

    12.22.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner and Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat arrive at the Presidential Palace in Rabat for a meeting with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, December 22, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 04:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778347
    VIRIN: 201222-S-ZZ999-003
    Filename: DOD_108117593
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: RABAT, MA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SA Kushner, NSA Ben Shabbat Meet Moroccan King, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Jerusalem
    Unite States
    Kushner
    David Friedman
    Meir Ben-Shabbat

