Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner and Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat arrive at the Presidential Palace in Rabat for a meeting with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, December 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 04:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778347
|VIRIN:
|201222-S-ZZ999-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108117593
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|RABAT, MA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SA Kushner, NSA Ben Shabbat Meet Moroccan King, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT