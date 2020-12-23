Chaplain's Neighborhood Episode 25: Putting Things In Perspective This Holiday Season

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, and special guest Chaplain (Capt.) Malcolm A. Rios, Cookville, Tennessee native, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, chaplain, visit Enoshima Island, Japan and share their varying experiences of the holiday season while serving in the U.S. Army.



Often, when we are troubled by a situation in our lives, we may become too focussed on one specific aspect, one particular feature of our concern. As a result we no longer respond, as we do under normal conditions, to all the possible overall outcomes that might arise. It is important to be grateful for the things we do have and not focus on the things we don't. Look for things to be thankful for this holiday season. We at Chaplain's Neighborhood wish you a safe and happy holiday season!