Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, and special guest Chaplain (Capt.) Malcolm A. Rios, Cookville, Tennessee native, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, chaplain, visit Enoshima Island, Japan and share their varying experiences of the holiday season while serving in the U.S. Army.
Often, when we are troubled by a situation in our lives, we may become too focussed on one specific aspect, one particular feature of our concern. As a result we no longer respond, as we do under normal conditions, to all the possible overall outcomes that might arise. It is important to be grateful for the things we do have and not focus on the things we don't. Look for things to be thankful for this holiday season. We at Chaplain's Neighborhood wish you a safe and happy holiday season!
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 02:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778343
|VIRIN:
|201223-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117509
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chaplain's Neighborhood Episode 25: Putting Things In Perspective This Holiday Season, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT