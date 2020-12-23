Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain's Neighborhood Episode 25: Putting Things In Perspective This Holiday Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, and special guest Chaplain (Capt.) Malcolm A. Rios, Cookville, Tennessee native, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, chaplain, visit Enoshima Island, Japan and share their varying experiences of the holiday season while serving in the U.S. Army.

    Often, when we are troubled by a situation in our lives, we may become too focussed on one specific aspect, one particular feature of our concern. As a result we no longer respond, as we do under normal conditions, to all the possible overall outcomes that might arise. It is important to be grateful for the things we do have and not focus on the things we don't. Look for things to be thankful for this holiday season. We at Chaplain's Neighborhood wish you a safe and happy holiday season!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 02:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778343
    VIRIN: 201223-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108117509
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain's Neighborhood Episode 25: Putting Things In Perspective This Holiday Season, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Holiday Message
    Happy Holidays
    Soldiers Overseas
    Ready and Resilient
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps
    By Valor And Power
    Kill the Virus
    Chaplain's Neighborhood
    Travel Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT