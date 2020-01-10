Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF Band of the Pacific "Tu Por Alla, Yo Por Aca"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Wilfredo Cruz 

    Band of the Pacific - Hawaii

    September 15th - October 15th is Hispanic American Heritage month. The USAF Band of the Pacific would like to honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to our United States Air Force, our nation, and our world. "Tu Por Alla" is a collaboration of Hispanic American military bandsmen from 4 service bands, emphasizing not only the importance of social distancing and good hygiene, but also the importance of maintaining resiliency and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 08:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778333
    VIRIN: 201001-F-KH274-058
    Filename: DOD_108117396
    Length: 00:05:25
    Language: Spanish
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of the Pacific "Tu Por Alla, Yo Por Aca", by TSgt Wilfredo Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacaf
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    usaf
    Music
    indopacom
    socialdistancing
    salsamusic
    airforcebands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT