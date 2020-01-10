USAF Band of the Pacific "Tu Por Alla, Yo Por Aca"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September 15th - October 15th is Hispanic American Heritage month. The USAF Band of the Pacific would like to honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to our United States Air Force, our nation, and our world. "Tu Por Alla" is a collaboration of Hispanic American military bandsmen from 4 service bands, emphasizing not only the importance of social distancing and good hygiene, but also the importance of maintaining resiliency and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.