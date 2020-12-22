201222-N-GG858-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2020) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Okinawa (SAAO), Commanding Officer Capt. Takuya Ito visited White Beach Naval Facility for the annual CFAO/SAAO Kadomatsu - Wreath Holiday exchange.
Members of the JMSDF placed two kadomatsu on White Beach and received a Holiday wreath from Fleet Acitivies Okinawa Commanding Officer Capt. Scott Hardy. Kadomatsu is composed of three bamboo shoots that are cut diagonally in different lengths, pine and sometimes ume (plum) tree sprigs, which represent longevity, prosperity and steadfastness and a base made of straw. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 22:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778330
|VIRIN:
|201222-N-GG858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117369
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAO and JMSDF Kadomatsu-Wreath Exchange, by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT