    CFAO and JMSDF Kadomatsu-Wreath Exchange

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    201222-N-GG858-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2020) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Okinawa (SAAO), Commanding Officer Capt. Takuya Ito visited White Beach Naval Facility for the annual CFAO/SAAO Kadomatsu - Wreath Holiday exchange.
    Members of the JMSDF placed two kadomatsu on White Beach and received a Holiday wreath from Fleet Acitivies Okinawa Commanding Officer Capt. Scott Hardy. Kadomatsu is composed of three bamboo shoots that are cut diagonally in different lengths, pine and sometimes ume (plum) tree sprigs, which represent longevity, prosperity and steadfastness and a base made of straw. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778330
    VIRIN: 201222-N-GG858-1001
    Filename: DOD_108117369
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO and JMSDF Kadomatsu-Wreath Exchange, by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    christmas
    new year
    wreath exchange
    partnership japan us

