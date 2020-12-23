Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Project Inclusion” – SGT Jonathan Benavente

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.23.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, “Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force.”
    Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
    The subject of our first video is Sgt. Jonathan Benavente, a culinary specialist assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. In this short video, Benavente talks about his Chamorro heritage as a Guam native, growing up in Hawaii, and how his upbringing instilled in him the importance of family and unit cohesion.
    #ProjectInclusion #ArmyEquality #ArmyTeam

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 19:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778305
    VIRIN: 201223-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108117274
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Project Inclusion

