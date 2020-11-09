201109-N-ZU848-0001 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 11, 2020) Commander, Naval Forces Korea Sailors describe their experience during 9/11. This video was created to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Seaman Adam Craft/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 20:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778304
|VIRIN:
|201109-N-ZU848-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108117262
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 201109-N-ZU848-0001, by PO2 Michael Chen, SA Adam Craft and LTJG Billy Petkovski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
