    201109-N-ZU848-0001

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Chen, Seaman Apprentice Adam Craft and Lt.j.g. Billy Petkovski

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    201109-N-ZU848-0001 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 11, 2020) Commander, Naval Forces Korea Sailors describe their experience during 9/11. This video was created to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Seaman Adam Craft/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 20:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778304
    VIRIN: 201109-N-ZU848-0001
    Filename: DOD_108117262
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201109-N-ZU848-0001, by PO2 Michael Chen, SA Adam Craft and LTJG Billy Petkovski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    CNFK

