    A Dangerous Beauty, the Water Hyacinth

    OKEECHOBEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Invasive Management Species Branch is committed to providing technical support for the control of invasive species in our national and regional ecosystem restoration program. The water hyacinth has invaded many water systems in the south and is slowly working its way north. The management of this aggressive aquatic plant takes the three methods: biological, chemical and mechanical. USACE uses these methods to control the invasive water hyacinth. This invasive plant blocks transportation routes, threatens native species and reduces water capacity in our reservoirs.
    USACE biologists not only cooperate with U.S. government agencies but also assist fellow professionals around the country and the globe. USACE delivers innovative, resilient, and sustainable solutions to the nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: OKEECHOBEE, FL, US 
