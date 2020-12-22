75th Anniversary Bat tail flash painted on Iowa ANG KC-135

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video show a Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 with special 75th anniversary markings.



An Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 painted with special 75th anniversary markings was revealed this week at the Sioux City, Iowa base unit. The 185th Air Refueling Wing commemorative paint scheme includes a giant “bat” tail flash. The paint scheme also included nose art showing a 75th anniversary diamond surrounded by silhouettes depicting each aircraft flown by the unit since its beginnings in 1946.



A thunderbolt painted along with the diamond on the front of the aircraft is representative of some of the first jet aircraft flown like the F-84 “Thunderjet.”



The retro gothic bat on the tail of the aircraft is a throwback to when the unit used to fly F-16 Fighter aircraft during the 1990s. The bat moniker was first adopted following the unit’s yearlong deployment to Vietnam in the late 1960s when the unit often flew missions during nighttime hours.



The unit flew single seat fighter aircraft for most of it history before converting to the KC-135 in 2003.



Various bat graphics didn’t appear on unit aircraft until the 1980s and 90s which included the iconic bat tail flash from the unit’s F-16 that has now been recreated on the tail of the KC-135.