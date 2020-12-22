Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to the President of the U.S heads American-Israeli delegation to Morocco

    RABAT, MOROCCO

    12.22.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to the President of the U.S. and Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat head a historic joint American-Israeli delegation to Rabat, Morocco on December 22, 2020

    Israel
    Unite States
    Kushner
    Ambassador David Friedman
    Meir Ben-Shabbat

