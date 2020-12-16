1st Special Operations Wing Air Commandos wish a happy holiday season to deployed service members December 2020, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. As the 1st SOW is the most deployed wing in the U.S. Air Force, its members make efforts to ensure those downrange feel the home station's full support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 16:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778283
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-DN255-920
|Filename:
|DOD_108117063
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st SOW 2020 Holiday Greetings, by A1C Robyn Hunsinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT