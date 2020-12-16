Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st SOW 2020 Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    1st Special Operations Wing Air Commandos wish a happy holiday season to deployed service members December 2020, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. As the 1st SOW is the most deployed wing in the U.S. Air Force, its members make efforts to ensure those downrange feel the home station's full support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 16:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778283
    VIRIN: 201216-F-DN255-920
    Filename: DOD_108117063
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOW 2020 Holiday Greetings, by A1C Robyn Hunsinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    holidays
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Florida
    AFSOC
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Air Commandos
    1st SOW
    Hurlburt Field Air Force Base (AFB)
    1st SOW Holiday Greeting 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT