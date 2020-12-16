1st SOW 2020 Holiday Greetings

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Special Operations Wing Air Commandos wish a happy holiday season to deployed service members December 2020, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. As the 1st SOW is the most deployed wing in the U.S. Air Force, its members make efforts to ensure those downrange feel the home station's full support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)