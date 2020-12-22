Major General Michael S. Cederholm along with his wife Becky Cederholm, deliver their Christmas Holiday remarks aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 22, 2020. Cederholm is the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2nd MAW). 2nd MAW is the air combat element of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)
This work, 2nd MAW Commanding General Christmas message, by LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
