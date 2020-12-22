Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd MAW Commanding General Christmas message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAVELOCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chelsi Woodman 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Major General Michael S. Cederholm along with his wife Becky Cederholm, deliver their Christmas Holiday remarks aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 22, 2020. Cederholm is the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2nd MAW). 2nd MAW is the air combat element of the II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chelsi Woodman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 16:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778281
    VIRIN: 201222-M-ZE431-0001
    Filename: DOD_108117048
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW Commanding General Christmas message, by LCpl Chelsi Woodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Christmas
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT