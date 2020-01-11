Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Indonesian Army Jungle Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Academy hosted and trained a Platoon from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) alongside 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 3-4 CAV to hone light fighter skills in jungle environments and deepen the strong partnership between the Indonesian Army and our 25th Infantry Division light fighters. This exercise enhanced lethality, interoperability, and readiness to collectively respond to any contingencies or conflicts in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778280
    VIRIN: 201101-A-PO701-406
    Filename: DOD_108117045
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Indonesian Army Jungle Training, by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department Of Defense
    USARPAC
    Partnership
    25thID
    Indonesian Army
    Americas Pacific Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT