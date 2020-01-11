25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Indonesian Army Jungle Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Academy hosted and trained a Platoon from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) alongside 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 3-4 CAV to hone light fighter skills in jungle environments and deepen the strong partnership between the Indonesian Army and our 25th Infantry Division light fighters. This exercise enhanced lethality, interoperability, and readiness to collectively respond to any contingencies or conflicts in the Indo-Pacific.