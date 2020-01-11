25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Indonesian Army Jungle Training

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Academy hosted and trained a Platoon from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) alongside 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s 3-4 CAV to hone light fighter skills in jungle environments and deepen the strong partnership between the Indonesian Army and our 25th Infantry Division light fighters. This exercise enhanced lethality, interoperability, and readiness to collectively respond to any contingencies or conflicts in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778280
|VIRIN:
|201101-A-PO701-406
|Filename:
|DOD_108117045
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
