    Santa Visits the 120th Airlift Wing

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke, Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey and Senior Airman Jackson Haddon

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Santa Claus waves as he taxis on the ramp in a Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules at MTANG Base, Dec. 5, 2020. (Retired) Master Sgt. Joel Clum volunteered to be Santa Claus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jackson N. Haddon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778276
    VIRIN: 201205-F-WT312-794
    Filename: DOD_108117028
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Visits the 120th Airlift Wing, by TSgt Brandy Burke, TSgt Devin Doskey and SrA Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana

    Montana Air National Guard

    Great Falls

    Santa Claus

    C130H

    Aircraft

    Hercules

    120th Airlift Wing

    120AW

    MTANG

