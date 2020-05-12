Santa Claus waves as he taxis on the ramp in a Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules at MTANG Base, Dec. 5, 2020. (Retired) Master Sgt. Joel Clum volunteered to be Santa Claus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jackson N. Haddon)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778276
|VIRIN:
|201205-F-WT312-794
|Filename:
|DOD_108117028
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Santa Visits the 120th Airlift Wing, by TSgt Brandy Burke, TSgt Devin Doskey and SrA Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT