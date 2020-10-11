Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minish Park Bulkhead Construction

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Hector Mosley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Project Engineer, Sherif Guirguis, talks about the ongoing bulkhead construction work at Minish Park, downtown Newark, N.J.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778271
    VIRIN: 201110-A-CR197-830
    Filename: DOD_108116999
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minish Park Bulkhead Construction, by Hector Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    USACE
    Newark
    US Army Corps of Engineers New York District

