U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Project Engineer, Sherif Guirguis, talks about the ongoing bulkhead construction work at Minish Park, downtown Newark, N.J.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778271
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-CR197-830
|Filename:
|DOD_108116999
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minish Park Bulkhead Construction, by Hector Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT