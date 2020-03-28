Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Alternate Care Facility at the Westchester County Center

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Hector Mosley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    The US Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, is constructing an Alternate Medical Facility at Westchester County Center in Whiteplains, New York. (video by: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778258
    VIRIN: 200328-A-CR197-307
    Filename: DOD_108116923
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    USACE
    New York
    New York City
    US Army Corps of Engineers New York District
    COVID-19

