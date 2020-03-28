The US Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, is constructing an Alternate Medical Facility at Westchester County Center in Whiteplains, New York. (video by: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778258
|VIRIN:
|200328-A-CR197-307
|Filename:
|DOD_108116923
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Alternate Care Facility at the Westchester County Center, by Hector Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT