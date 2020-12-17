Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit gets down with the get down (1 Minute version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Davis Harris 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct training in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Davis Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778255
    VIRIN: 201217-M-DH005-1002
    Filename: DOD_108116914
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit gets down with the get down (1 Minute version), by LCpl Davis Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    II MEF
    Marines
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT