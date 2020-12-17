U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct training in preparation for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Davis Harris)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778255
|VIRIN:
|201217-M-DH005-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108116914
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit gets down with the get down (1 Minute version), by LCpl Davis Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
