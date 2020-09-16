Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Levi "The Conqueror"

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison and the Colorado Springs community celebrate the 12th birthday of Levi "The Conqueror" McConnell, an Air Force dependent recently diagnosed with brain cancer, with an unforgettable superhero-themed parade in front of his home Sept. 16, 2020. Personnel from the 21st Contracting Squadron organized the parade to safely support Levi's fight against cancer, who is unable to enjoy a traditional birthday party due to his medial treatments and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 14:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778248
    VIRIN: 200916-F-BV344-0002
    Filename: DOD_108116777
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    cancer
    parade
    military child
    dependent

