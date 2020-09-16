Peterson-Schriever Garrison and the Colorado Springs community celebrate the 12th birthday of Levi "The Conqueror" McConnell, an Air Force dependent recently diagnosed with brain cancer, with an unforgettable superhero-themed parade in front of his home Sept. 16, 2020. Personnel from the 21st Contracting Squadron organized the parade to safely support Levi's fight against cancer, who is unable to enjoy a traditional birthday party due to his medial treatments and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778248
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-BV344-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108116777
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Levi "The Conqueror", by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT