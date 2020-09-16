video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Peterson-Schriever Garrison and the Colorado Springs community celebrate the 12th birthday of Levi "The Conqueror" McConnell, an Air Force dependent recently diagnosed with brain cancer, with an unforgettable superhero-themed parade in front of his home Sept. 16, 2020. Personnel from the 21st Contracting Squadron organized the parade to safely support Levi's fight against cancer, who is unable to enjoy a traditional birthday party due to his medial treatments and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.