VMM-268 prepares aircraft for ITX

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 prepare MV-22 Ospreys for sea transport on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 21, 2020. VMM-268 flew a collection of eight Ospreys to be loaded onto a ship for transport for the unit’s upcoming Integrated Training Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)