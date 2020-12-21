U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 prepare MV-22 Ospreys for sea transport on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 21, 2020. VMM-268 flew a collection of eight Ospreys to be loaded onto a ship for transport for the unit’s upcoming Integrated Training Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778246
|VIRIN:
|201222-M-LK264-0052
|Filename:
|DOD_108116770
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-268 prepares aircraft for ITX, by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
