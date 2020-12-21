Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMM-268 prepares aircraft for ITX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 prepare MV-22 Ospreys for sea transport on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 21, 2020. VMM-268 flew a collection of eight Ospreys to be loaded onto a ship for transport for the unit’s upcoming Integrated Training Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778246
    VIRIN: 201222-M-LK264-0052
    Filename: DOD_108116770
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-268 prepares aircraft for ITX, by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Readiness
    ITX
    VMM-268
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT