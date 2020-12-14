Col. John Dreska, Counter-Islamic State Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) director, flies a flag in dedication of Anne Lesher at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2020. Annie sent Dreska care packages for 15 years and during that time the two had developed a friendship through email communication. She devoted countless hours and resources to sending care packages to Soldiers serving overseas. Many came to love her as their very own auntie. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 14:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778245
|VIRIN:
|201214-A-XQ797-038
|Filename:
|DOD_108116764
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|NORRISTOWN, PA, US
This work, Flag flown for Anne, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
