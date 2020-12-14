Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flag flown for Anne

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    12.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. John Dreska, Counter-Islamic State Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) director, flies a flag in dedication of Anne Lesher at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2020. Annie sent Dreska care packages for 15 years and during that time the two had developed a friendship through email communication. She devoted countless hours and resources to sending care packages to Soldiers serving overseas. Many came to love her as their very own auntie. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778245
    VIRIN: 201214-A-XQ797-038
    Filename: DOD_108116764
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KW
    Hometown: NORRISTOWN, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag flown for Anne, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    Kuwait
    311th ESC
    flag dedication
    Anne Lesher
    Dreska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT