Flag flown for Anne

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778245" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. John Dreska, Counter-Islamic State Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) director, flies a flag in dedication of Anne Lesher at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 14, 2020. Annie sent Dreska care packages for 15 years and during that time the two had developed a friendship through email communication. She devoted countless hours and resources to sending care packages to Soldiers serving overseas. Many came to love her as their very own auntie. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)