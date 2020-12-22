Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New “Bridge” Restores Full McChord Airfield Capability

    12.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The first C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Dec. 22, 2020, since the re-opening of the McChord Field runway to its full 10,100-foot operational length. This follows the 11-month closure of almost half of the runway due to two failing culverts under the runway, taxiway and infield.

    This work, New “Bridge” Restores Full McChord Airfield Capability, by SSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Team McChord

