The first C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Dec. 22, 2020, since the re-opening of the McChord Field runway to its full 10,100-foot operational length. This follows the 11-month closure of almost half of the runway due to two failing culverts under the runway, taxiway and infield.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778244
|VIRIN:
|201222-F-UA699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108116749
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New “Bridge” Restores Full McChord Airfield Capability, by SSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
